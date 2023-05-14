1 killed in Saturday afternoon crash, Minneapolis police say

A man in his 20s was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon near the intersection of 51st Ave. N. and W. Lyndale Ave. N., according to a news release from Minneapolis Police Department.

Officers responded to the crash around 3 p.m. and found a man outside the car, as well as a man inside the car.

EMS personnel determined that the man inside the car was deceased, and he was removed from the car.

The man outside of the car was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Authorities believe that the car was speeding near the intersection before driving off the road and crashing into a tree. Speed and impairment may have factored into the crash, police said.

Minneapolis did not specify which man was the driver and which was the passenger.

Traffic investigators and forensic scientists processed the scene and collected evidence.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will identify the deceased man.