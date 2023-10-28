1 killed in Mankato shooting, police searching for suspect

A man died at the hospital after being shot early Saturday morning near the 300 block of Blacerzak Drive, Mankato Police Department said.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots around 12:18 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man in the road with apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

The man was given first aid and brought to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

A witness told police they saw a man run away from the area after the shooting. He was described as being 6’2″ and 160 pounds. He has a tall, thin build and wore dark clothing with the hood pulled up, according to authorities.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will identify the victim and his exact cause of death.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 911 or Mankato Public Safety at 507-387-8725.