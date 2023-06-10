1 killed, 2 injured in drive-by shooting in Austin, 1 suspect still at large

One man is dead and two people are injured following a drive-by shooting in Austin on Friday night. Authorities believe the shooting was targeted.

Austin Police Department shared that a suspect is still at large.

The suspects were in a white, 2015 Dodge Durango with a Minnesota license plate that reads JAG300.

Cham Oman, 28, who is believed to have been the driver, has since been arrested, Austin police confirmed to KSTP sister station KAAL-TV.

Officers are still looking for Manamany Abella, 23, who is believed to have been the passenger.

Abella is considered to be armed and dangerous. Do not approach him if you see him. If you have information on his whereabouts, call 911 or the Austin Police Department at 507-437-9400.

Courtesy of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Around 10:40 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a vehicle that had crashed into a home at 701 4th Street North in Austin. A deceased man and two injured passengers were found inside the vehicle, police said.

Investigators learned that before the crash, five people got into the vehicle near the 700 block of 2nd Street northwest. The two suspects in the Durango drove near the victim vehicle and a person inside began shooting, police said. The victim vehicle began to roll and eventually crashed into the home, which police say was unoccupied.

The driver of the victim vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was taken to the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and identification. His name will be released once his family is notified, police said.

Two others who were in the vehicle were also shot and were taken to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Austin.

The female victim was airlifted to Mayo Clinic Hospital St. Mary’s Campus in Rochester. The male victim was brought to the same facility by ambulance. Both are in serious but stable condition, according to police.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Minnesota Department of Corrections are helping with the investigation.