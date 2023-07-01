1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Northfield crash Friday

A 26-year-old man was killed in a crash in Northfield Friday morning, according to Minnesota State Patrol.

Dan Alejandro Venegas Garcia was driving a 2007 Honda CR-V westbound on Highway 19 around 10:30 a.m., and a man driving a 2011 Audi Q6 was driving eastbound and the two cars crashed, authorities said.

Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene and a 21-year-old passenger sustained life-threatening injuries. She was brought to Hennepin County Medical Center.

The driver of the Audi sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.