1 injured after Friday night shooting in Minneapolis

A man was in the hospital after a shooting in Minneapolis on Friday night.

Officers from the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) were called to the scene of a shooting near the intersection of 28th Avenue East and Portland Avenue South around 7:10 p.m. on Friday.

Law enforcement officials found a man in his 20s with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, a spokesperson for MPD said. The man was brought to the Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC) to be treated for his injuries.

The victim said he was in his car in a parking lot near Lake Street West and Dupont Avenue South when two masked men approached him. A struggle ensued and the man said he was shot, the spokesperson for MPD said.

The man then drove towards the hospital, called 911, and stopped at 28th Street East and Portland Avenue South to meet an ambulance, officials say.

MPD officials say further investigation showed evidence of gunfire near the 2500 block of Pillsbury Avenue.

MPD is investigating.