1 hospitalized following Minnetonka fire

A woman is in the hospital after a fire in Minnetonka on Saturday morning.

Crews from the Minnetonka Fire Department were called to the 17000 block of Saddlewood Drive on Saturday shortly before 6:30 a.m. on a report of smoke in a home, according to a Minnetonka Fire Department spokesperson.

Fire crews were met with an active fire when they arrived on the scene. The spokesperson said that neighbors told crews that a woman was likely in the home.

The woman was found at the bottom of a staircase and brought to Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC) for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The fire was contained to the residence, but an adjoining unit suffered some water damage, the spokesperson said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Check back for updates.