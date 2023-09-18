1 flown to hospital for injuries from Isanti County house explosion

One woman was flown to an area hospital for injuries after an explosion at a home in Isanti County Monday morning.

Isanti County Sheriff Wayne Seiberlich said first responders received the call at about 9:20 a.m.

Firefighters are currently at the scene of the explosion and containing the subsequent fire at the home in the 3400 block of Puma Street Northwest.

Authorities have closed off the intersection of Highway 95 and Puma Street to everyone but emergency responders.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available. Check back for updates.