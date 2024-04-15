1 dead after southern Minnesota police chase

A witness who saw the crash followed the male driver and helped deputies track him down.

A police chase in southern Minnesota on Sunday has ended with the death of one person.

Authorities with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office say the chase started around 7:30 p.m. when a West Concord police officer tried to pull a person over. That person was identified as being male by authorities, but no exact age was provided.

That’s when the Sheriff’s Office says the driver rammed his vehicle into the officer’s squad and took off.

Deputies then chased the man for about 30 miles to Cannon Falls, where authorities say the driver took his own life in Mayo Clinic Health System Cannon Falls Hospital.

“It’s unfortunate anytime someone loses their life. We don’t know the circumstances behind what made him decide to end his, and that’s very unfortunate,” said Cannon Falls Police Chief Jeff McCormick.

The hospital was placed on lockdown, and authorities add no law enforcement officials fired their weapons.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is now investigating the incident after Chief McCormick requested their assistance due to the presence of an officer with the Cannon Falls police department.

The West Concord officer whose squad was hit by the suspect vehicle was treated for minor injuries at a hospital. West Concord police say the officers has since been discharged from the hospital and is now recovering at home.