1 dead after shooting in north Minneapolis

One person is dead after a shooting in north Minneapolis on Wednesday night.

According to Minneapolis police, at around 9 p.m. officers responded to 328 West Broadway on a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found a 29-year-old man with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police provided first aid, but despite their efforts, the man died at the scene.

Investigators believe that a verbal altercation escalated into gunfire.

Forensic scientists are processing the scene and collecting evidence. Homicide investigators also arrived on scene and are speaking with witnesses.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the victim along with the cause of his death at a later time.