1 dead after rollover crash in Brooklyn Park

One woman is dead after a rollover crash in Brooklyn Park on Sunday afternoon.

Brooklyn Park police responded to a crash on County Road 81 near Greenhaven Drive at around 12:33 p.m. 911 callers stated it was a single vehicle that rolled over in the ditch and also said that a man was running from the vehicle toward a Walmart.

Brooklyn Park police and fire officers arrived and found the vehicle upside down in the culvert. After winching up the vehicle with assistance from Citywide Towing, law enforcement found a woman who was dead.

While investigating the incident, officers received more information from another 911 caller who said the car had just left the Napa Auto Parts in Osseo after merchandise was stolen. Witnesses reported the vehicle was driven by a woman with a male passenger.

Officers responded to the Walmart where they found the man who was seen running from the vehicle and determined he was involved in the theft at Napa and identified as a passenger in the car.

According to police, the man was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and later booked at the Hennepin County Jail for multiple outstanding warrants. Additional charges may be filed after further investigation.

Law enforcement say the vehicle involved in the crash was previously reported stolen to the Minneapolis Police Department.

The woman’s identity and cause of death will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

The incident is still under investigation.