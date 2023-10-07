1 dead after motorcycle crash in St. Paul

A person is dead after a motorcycle crash with a van on Friday night in St. Paul.

Around 10:30 p.m., officers with the St. Paul Police Department (SPPD) responded to a report of a crash near the intersection of Rice Street and Cook Avenue West.

A spokesperson for SPPD said the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the van stayed on scene and cooperated with police, officials say.

Preliminary information leads officers to believe that the driver of the motorcycle rear-ended the van and that speed was a factor.

The crash is under investigation. Check back for updates.