1 dead after drive-by shooting Saturday, Minneapolis’ 74th homicide this year

A man died the hospital Saturday from gunshot wounds suffered in a drive-by shooting on the 4700 block of Lyndale Avenue North, according to Minneapolis police.

When officers responded to the shooting at about 11:40 Saturday morning, they learned that bystanders had already started CPR on a man who had been shot several times.

First responders stepped in before taking the man to the hospital, where he later died.

Police say this is the 74th death that is being investigated as a homicide in Minneapolis this year.

Early police information indicates the man was in his vehicle when a second vehicle pulled up. Several shots were fired from the second vehicle before the suspect or suspects drove off.

Police are investigating. Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit an online tip here.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the man’s identity. Check back for updates.