1 dead, 6 injured in Minneapolis crash involving Metro Transit bus

A late-night crash that left one person dead and six others injured is under investigation in Minneapolis.

The crash happened at the intersection of 26th Street and Chicago Avenue around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Metro Transit officials say the bus was headed north on Chicago Avenue when it crashed into a pickup truck at the intersection.

Officials say the six people who were injured were all passengers on the bus. They were taken to local hospitals; however, the extent of their injuries and their current conditions haven’t been released as of this publishing.

As of this time, officials haven’t said if the person who died was in the truck, or if that person was riding the bus.

The pickup truck was heavily damaged, and several items from inside the truck, as well as pieces of the truck itself, were scattered in pieces across the street.

Transportation officials add investigators are still trying to figure out why and how the crash happened on the busy street, which is also described as a “hot” bus route.

“What we had here was a D-line bus, so these are buses that are up and down Chicago Avenue every 15 minutes most of the day and into the evening. It’s a really popular bus route, probably our most popular route so, it’s not surprising that there were people on bord,” said Drew Kerr, the spokesperson for Metro Transit.

Members of the State Patrol is helping to reconstruct the crash scene.

