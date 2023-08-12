1 dead, 1 in custody after stabbing in Minneapolis

A man is dead after a stabbing in Minneapolis on Friday afternoon.

Law enforcement was called to a house on the 1700 block of Dupont Avenue South just after 4:30 p.m. on a report of a fatal stabbing, according to an initial report.

Officers say they found a man in his 70s with multiple stab wounds inside the home. He died on the scene, officials say.

A woman was also found in the home and brought to Hennepin County Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Maria Angela Palen, 37, was later booked in Hennepin County Jail on suspicion of murder.

Officials indicated the incident may have been a domestic fight and that the woman and man knew each other.