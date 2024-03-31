1 arrested, 2 officers injured during overnight Burnsville standoff

A shots fired call on Saturday evening in Burnsville resulted in an hours-long standoff that ended with a woman being arrested and leaving two officers with minor injuries.

According to Burnsville city officials, police were called to the 15800 block of Buck Hill Road in Burnsville around 8:30 p.m. for a report of a gunshot being heard coming from a residence.

While responding, police were able to determine where the shot originated from, and believed the person suspected of firing the gun was still inside. Due to a public safety issue, a shelter-in-place order was given, and a few nearby homes were also evacuated.

Negotiations with the suspect, identified as a woman, then began, and lasted through the overnight hours. She was arrested around 4:30 a.m. Sunday with the use of a K9. She was then taken to an area hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

In addition, two officers were taken to an area hospital for medical attention after receiving what are described by city officials as minor injuries.

The shelter-in-place order was later lifted, and police believe there is no longer a threat to public safety for this incident.

As of this publishing, the suspect’s name and age haven’t been released. No word on what led up to the shot being fired.