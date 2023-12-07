North Dakota deputy dies after chase, collision with senator’s son

A North Dakota sheriff’s deputy has died after a pursuit and head-on collision involving the son of a U.S. senator.

Senator Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) confirmed reports that his 42-year-old son, Ian, was driving a stolen SUV that hit a Mercer County Sheriff’s Office car during a chase in Hazen, N.D., on Wednesday.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the deputy who was killed was standing behind a patrol vehicle trying to deploy tire deflators and stop the SUV when the impact of the crash pushed the patrol vehicle into him.

Ian Cramer was brought to the hospital for injuries and arrested upon release. As of Wednesday night, charges were still pending.

Sen. Cramer wrote in a statement that his son “suffers from serious mental disorders which manifest in severe paranoia and hallucinations.” He added that his wife had taken Ian to a hospital earlier in the day after he insisted on going to his brother, who died in 2018, but said his son then jumped into the driver’s seat and fled.

The name of the deputy who died has not yet been released.