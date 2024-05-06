Nevada’s ‘Feet Pics’ Preferences Put State at Top of Feetfinder Fetish Findings

Despite the striking sights, scenery, and shows throughout the Silver State, Nevadans stepped foot into a new niche — feet pics. The state sought to shed its shoes for an average of 17,078 monthly related searches. That earns Nevada the top spot in a recent FeetFinder study.

FeetFinder is an online foot fetish platform. Populated by fetish content creators and their fans, the site examined search data from all 50 states to find which states’ residents were the most foot-focused.

Study Metrics

FeetFinder utilized Google search data from all states, recording which foot-related keywords cropped up in any given inquiry. The study sought the use of 27 phrases, such as “sexy feet,” “pretty feet,” “good feet,” “hot feet,” “feet videos,” and “bare feet.” The study also noted searches pertaining to foot obsession content creation — “how to sell feet pics,” “feet pics for sale,” and “sell feet pics.”

The brand pulled data from Google Keyword Planner, a service that provides annual and monthly search data for buzzwords and key terms. The service records state data as well as information from the United States as a whole. The study’s conductors compared the cumulative number of searches for each state to its population to tabulate the number of searches per 100,000 residents.

Top States

Nevada ranks No. 1 for related searches, with around 537 queries per 100,000 Nevadans. Users searched the state’s top term, “feet finder,” nearly 10,000 times monthly. Arizona follows closely in the No. 2 spot, with 36,798 monthly searches, equal to about 500 searches per 100,000 people.

Florida takes the No. 3 spot, with a whopping 109,757 monthly searches, which, when compared to its population, equals around 493 searches per 100,000. Colorado and Georgia’s foot fans put them in the No. 4 and No. 5 spots, respectively.

Texas, New York, North Carolina, Utah, and California round out the rest of FeetFinder’s top 10.

Bottom States

Feet pics aren’t for everyone, especially residents of South Dakota. With a meager 2,613 searches per month, the state saw the fewest related queries. Adjusted for its population, South Dakota had only 287 searches per resident. Montana steals second-to-last, with its modest 3,305 searches equal to around 294 per 100,000 people.

Vermont follows in the No. 48 spot. Like Montana, Vermont searched 1,912 times, or around 294 times per 100,000. Vermont foot enthusiasts searched for “feet finder” over 1,000 times monthly.

Mississippi’s 307 per 100,000 searches put the state in the No. 47 spot. Alaska was No. 46 on the least-interested list, with around 2,276 average monthly queries, or around 310 after population adjustments.

Minnesota, Idaho, Wyoming, North Dakota, and Iowa filled the rest of the bottom ten spots.

Feetfinder’s Feelings on Findings

A FeetFinder spokesperson shares that Americans make 1.5 million frisky foot-related searches per month. U.S. fans of the site search “FeetFinder” around 775,916 times monthly; around 15,000 specific subcategory searches.

FeetFinder spoke about the prevalence of enthusiasm for feet, noting A-listers who have reported similar interests.

“Foot fetishes are common across America and seem to be growing in popularity year on year. Even so, celebrities including Britney Spears, Quentin Tarantino, and Elvis Presley have openly spoken about having a foot fetish,” explains the company spokesperson.

They add that foot fetishes, once unmentionable and taboo, are becoming popular thanks to relaxed attitudes toward all fetishes. “Today, the fascination with feet pictures is more socially accepted as individuals feel more comfortable expressing their interests and engaging with like-minded communities.”

