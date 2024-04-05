AP Trending SummaryBrief at 12:55 p.m. EDT

Dengue fever outbreak in Argentina leads to shortage of a must-have item: mosquito repellent

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — In times of triple-digit inflation, Argentines are used to seeing prices for household goods skyrocket, but even they are shocked by the cost of this season’s must-have item: mosquito repellent. Shops across Buenos Aires saw their supply plummet this year as dengue fever cases surged, sending parents and children on feverish hunts for repellent as resale prices shot through the roof. Things have become so bad that even the national government — dealing with surging inflation and daily protests — found time to intervene, lifting import requirements to boost supply as Argentina confronts its worst dengue outbreak in recent memory.

Small plane clips 2 vehicles as it lands on North Carolina highway, but no injuries are reported

MONCURE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane experiencing engine problems struck two vehicles as it landed on a highway near a North Carolina airport, but no injuries were reported. The Federal Aviation Administration says the single-engine Lancair 360 with only the pilot on board landed on a highway near Raleigh Executive Jetport at Sanford-Lee County Airport in Sanford on Thursday afternoon after experiencing engine problems. The FAA will investigate. Moncure Fire Department Chief Robert Shi says the plane struck two SUVs as it landed on U.S. Route 1, but only one sustained minor damage and no injuries were reported. He says the plane’s landing gear was not deployed, so it landed on its belly.

Apple lays off more than 600 workers in California in its first major round of post-pandemic cuts

Apple is laying off more than 600 workers in California, marking the company’s first big wave of post-pandemic job cuts amid a broader wave of tech industry consolidation. The iPhone maker notified 614 workers in multiple offices on March 28 that they were losing their jobs. The layoffs became effective on May 27, according to reports to regional authorities. The workers were cut from eight offices in Santa Clara, according to the filings. But it’s not clear which departments or projects the employees were involved in. Apple had been a notable holdout even as many other tech companies slashed their workforces over the past two years.

J&J to pump another $13B into its MedTech business with Shockwave deal

Johnson & Johnson is pumping more money into heart care with a roughly $13 billion deal for Shockwave Medical, which specializes in technology that helps open clogged arteries. The health care giant said Friday that it will spend $335 in cash for each share of Shockwave. The deal has already been approved by the boards of directors from both companies. Shockwave specializes in intravascular lithotripsy, technology that uses sonic pressure waves to crack calcium lesions in arteries and restore blood flow, along with stenting. The technology is used to treat coronary artery and peripheral artery disease.

NYC to pay $17.5M to settle suit over forced removal of religious head coverings during mug shots

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City has agreed to pay $17.5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by two Muslim women who were forced to remove their head coverings to be photographed after they were arrested. The class-action lawsuit was filed in 2018 by Jamilla Clark and Arwa Aziz, two Muslim women who said they felt exposed when they were forced to remove their hijabs after they were arrested in separate 2017 incidents. The settlement was filed Friday and requires approval by a federal judge. The proceeds from the settlement will be shared by the approximately 4,100 eligible class members.

Beloved giraffe of South Dakota zoo euthanized after foot injury

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A beloved giraffe at a zoo in South Dakota has died. On Thursday, the Great Plains Zoo and Butterfly House & Aquarium in Sioux Falls announced the death of Chioke. He was an 18-year-old reticulated giraffe. He was born in Florida in 2006, and he came to the zoo in Sioux Falls in 2007. He grew to nearly 15 feet tall and sired three offspring. The zoo remembered him for his playful and friendly nature. A severe fracture in one of his feet, following previous hoof and foot issues in recent years, ultimately led to the decision to euthanize him, after the zoo consulted veterinarians far and wide as to his care.

A senior UK lawmaker fell victim to a sexting scam. His colleagues are being urged to go to police

LONDON (AP) — British lawmakers who may have been targeted in a sexting scam were urged Friday to go to police, after a senior Conservative admitted disclosing the personal phone numbers of some colleagues to an unknown individual who held “compromising” material on him. William Wragg, who chairs the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee in Parliament, told The Times of London newspaper that the man had “compromising things” on him and he was “scared” and “manipulated” into giving his colleagues’ numbers to the unknown individual he had met on the gay dating app Grindr. Treasury minister Gareth Davies urged those affected to go to the police if they felt they were being blackmailed.

Powerball jackpot reaches $1.23B as long odds mean lots of losing, just as designed

Powerball is about to match a record for lottery drawings with a stretch of more than three months without a jackpot winner. It’s that string of futility that has enabled Powerball’s top prize to reach $1.23 billion for the next drawing Saturday night. That makes it the 8th largest prize in U.S. lottery history. It’s also a sign that the game is operating exactly as designed, with long odds creating a massive jackpot that entices people to drop $2 on a ticket. It means no one should ever expect to match all six numbers and hit it rich, though it’s likely someone eventually will.

Governor orders transit agency to drop bid to charge NYC Marathon $750K for use of Verrazzano bridge

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s governor has ordered the state’s transit agency to drop efforts to impose a $750,000 fee on the New York City Marathon for using the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge. Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday also encouraged race organizers the New York Road Runners to find other ways to generate revenue for mass transit. That could include purchasing advertising on public buses and trains. The governor said she has directed the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to “allow the marathon to move forward as it always has.” The MTA declined to comment, and a spokesperson for the Road Runners didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hits for sale: Notable artists who have had their music catalogs sell for big money

Kiss agreed to sell their catalog, brand name and IP to Swedish company Pophouse in a deal estimated to be over $300 million. They’re the latest to participate in an ongoing trend of blockbuster acts and their rights holders inking deals to sell their back-catalogs, often for impressive sums. It’s big business, especially considering that two-thirds of all music streamed is made up of catalog music, and that streaming accounts for 84% of all music industry revenue. AP looks at deals struck by Bruce Springsteen, David Bowie, Taylor Swift and other notable artists.

