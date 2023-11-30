AM Prep-Cooler Copy

Inheritance money in dispute after death of woman who made millions off sale of T-rex remains

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — For years, the massive mostly-intact dinosaur skeleton that came to be known as Sue the T-rex was at the center of a legal battle. KELO-TV reports that the latest dispute involves who inherits what’s left of the money created by the sale of Sue. Fossil hunters discovered the skeleton in 1990 on property owned by Maurice and Darlene Williams on the Cheyenne River Reservation in South Dakota. Eventually, the couple was able to claim the rights, and they made $7.6 million at auction. At the center of the dispute: Darlene Williams had two wills, according to records filed in Lincoln County, South Dakota. The first one, signed in 2017, included all of her children and grandchildren, and listed daughter Sandra Williams Luther as the person in charge of settling the estate and making sure the will was carried out. But a second will dated Nov. 25, 2020 — less than three weeks before Darlene Williams died — designated Luther as the sole heir and executor.

The world economy will slow next year because of inflation, high rates and war, OECD says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The global economy, which has proved surprisingly resilient this year, is expected to falter next year under the strain of wars, still-elevated inflation and continued high interest rates. The Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development estimated Wednesday that international growth will slow to 2.7% in 2024 from an expected 2.9% pace this year. That would amount to the slowest growth since the pandemic year of 2020. A key factor is that the OECD expects the world’s two biggest economies, the United States and China, to decelerate next year. The U.S. economy is forecast to expand just 1.5% in 2024, from 2.4% in 2023, as the Federal Reserve’s interest rate increases restrain growth.

US moves to protect wolverines as climate change melts their mountain refuges, threatens extinction

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The North American wolverine will receive long-delayed threatened species protections under a Biden administration proposal. Wednesday’s determination that the species is threatened with extinction follows years of scientists warning that climate change will likely melt away the elusive species’ snowy mountain refuges. Wolverines were wiped out across most of the U.S. by the early 1900s from unregulated trapping and poisoning campaigns. About 300 surviving animals in the contiguous U.S. live in fragmented, isolated groups at high elevations in the Northern Rockies. A federal judge in 2022 had ordered President Joe Biden’s administration to make a final decision on whether to seek protections that were rejected under former President Donald Trump.

Maine offers free university tuition to Lewiston shooting victims, families

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s public university system is offering free tuition to family members of those who died and to those who were injured in the deadliest mass shooting in state history. The Lewiston Strong Tuition Waiver program covers more than 80 people. It includes those injured in the shooting and family members of those who were killed. The Oct. 25 shootings were the deadliest in the state and left 18 people dead after a gunman opened fire at a bowling alley and a restaurant. The program was announced by Gov. Janet Mills, University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy and trustees.

Man charged with shooting 3 Palestinian college students accused of harassing ex-girlfriend in 2019

UNDATED (AP) — The man charged with shooting three college students of Palestinian descent in Vermont was accused in 2019 of harassing an ex-girlfriend in New York state. According to a police report, Jason J. Eaton was never arrested in the case because the ex-girlfriend said she didn’t want to press charges. The 48-year-old Eaton is currently being held without bail in the city of Burlington after his arrest Sunday on three counts of attempted murder. Authorities say Eaton shot and seriously wounded the three students as they took an evening walk Saturday near the University of Vermont. Eaton has pleaded not guilty. Authorities are investigating the shooting as a possible hate crime.

