13-year-old girl shot to death in small Iowa town; 12-year-old boy taken into custody

ELDORA, Iowa (AP) — A 13-year-old girl was fatally shot in a rural area of Iowa, and a 12-year-old boy was taken into custody.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said someone called 911 just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday about the shooting in the town of Eldora, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) northeast of Des Moines. The girl was found at a home.

The name of the girl killed and the boy taken into custody were not released. No details have been released about what led to the shooting. The DCI is investigating.

South Hardin Schools Superintendent Adam Zellmer said in an email to the community that the school district was “shaken” by the death.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.