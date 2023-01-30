Winners announced in John Beargrease 40, 120-mile races

Winners have been announced in two of the three sled dog races that began this past weekend in northern Minnesota.

The John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon is underway, with the full marathon — which is 300 miles — expected to wrap up in Grand Portage on Tuesday.

According to Hubbard-owned affiliate WDIO-TV, Ashely Thaemert won the 40-mile race and crossed the finish line in Two Harbors with a time of 1 hour, 56 minutes and 2 seconds. Derek Nechuta, Ann Stead, Brynn Santi and Ben Amat rounded out the top five in that race.

WDIO-TV also reports that Grand Marais native Joanna Oberg was the first to cross the finish line at the Trestle Inn in the 120-mile race. Oberg finished with a time of 15 hours, 5 minutes and 15 seconds.

A map with GPS tracking of all mushers can be found by CLICKING HERE.

Ashley Thaemert (right) and Joanna Ober (left) win the 40 and 120-mile races, respectively, in the 2023 John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon. Credit: LouAnn McLaren and John Beargrease website

