Minnesota DNR to discuss water safety ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

As Memorial Day weekend approaches, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding a news conference to remind Minnesotans about the importance of being safe on the water.

With boating and lake activity expected to increase in the coming weeks, DNR conservation officers are looking to share tips to keep people safe while they enjoy Minnesota’s many lakes and rivers.

In addition to providing tips, the enforcement division is unveiling a new statewide Marine Unit dedicated to ensuring people’s safety on rivers and lakes.

You can watch a stream of the event above, or by CLICKING HERE.

RELATED: Holiday weekend travel rush begins, airport traffic expected to be highest in nearly 20 years