Clean your boats. Another Minnesota lake has zebra mussels.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says zebra mussels, an invasive species, have been found in Clear Lake in Washington County.

The DNR said the discovery was made by two residents on the lake near each other, but separately, saying they found a potential zebra mussel on their dock – a common way that the shelled animal has been discovered in Minnesota waters in recent years.

The DNR is reminding boat owners that it is the law to keep docks and boat lifts out of the water for 21 days or more before using them in a different body of water.

The law also requires boaters to clean their watercraft, trailers, and any equipment in order to remove any possible invasive species, adding that using rinsing or spraying down with high-pressure water is best practice. The DNR also has free decontamination stations.

Watercraft must dry for at least five days before being used in a different body of water.

You can see all the invasive species found in Minnesota waters in a DNR map HERE.

If you think you may have found invasive species in Minnesota waters, report it to the DNR.