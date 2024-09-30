Verizon: Service ‘fully’ restored

UPDATE 9/30 at 9 p.m.: Verizon customers should have full access to service on Monday night.

A post on X from the company says engineers have fully restored the network disruption, and service has returned to normal levels.

Verizon customers across the country are experiencing an outage on Monday.

An online outage map provided by Downdetector shows reports made by customers regarding Verizon service issues in almost every state during the past 24 hours.

On social media, the company said it is “aware of an issue impacting service for some customers.” The statement went on to say the company’s engineers “are engaged and we are working quickly to identify and solve the issue.”

We are aware of an issue impacting service for some customers. Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to identify and solve the issue. — Verizon News (@VerizonNews) September 30, 2024

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to Verizon for an estimate as to when service will fully return to all customers but didn’t receive a time in the company’s response. The company did say, “Verizon engineers are making progress on our network issue and service has started to be restored. We know how much people rely on Verizon and apologize for any inconvenience some of our customers experienced today. We continue to work around the clock to fully resolve this issue.”