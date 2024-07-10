Timberwolves promote Matt Lloyd to General Manager

The Minnesota Timberwolves announced they promoted Matt Lloyd to be the team’s General Manager.

Lloyd previously spent two seasons as the team’s Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations.

Prior to joining the Timberwolves, he spent 10 seasons with the Orlando Magic and 13 seasons with the Chicago Bulls.

“We are thrilled for Matt and his well-earned promotion,” said Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly. “He’s a wonderful teammate whose tireless work ethic and positivity have made a huge impact on our organization.”