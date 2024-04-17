Pilot who died last week in Indiana plane crash was Purdue student, authorities say

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A pilot who died last week when a small plane crashed in northwest Indiana has been identified as a Purdue University student from Minnesota, authorities said Wednesday.

Alexander Foss, 20, of Maple Grove, Minnesota, was identified using DNA provided by relatives as the pilot who died in the April 11 plane crash, the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office said.

Coroner Carrie Costello said her office, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office, the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration continue investigating the fatal crash.

“Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to the family, friends, and the Purdue University community at this difficult time,” Costello said in a statement.

Foss was a junior who was majoring in aviation flight at Purdue, school spokesperson Tim Doty said.

He was flying a single-engine Piper PA-28 when it crashed on April 11, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The wreckage was found the next day in a field northwest of Lafayette, a city about 60 miles (96 kilometers) north of Indianapolis.

Foss had rented the aircraft from Purdue Aviation before taking off from Purdue University Airport, said Capt. John Ricks of the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office.

