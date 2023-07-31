Air quality alert issued for Northern Minnesota due to wildfire smoke

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an air quality alert for many counties across the northern third of the state due to wildfire smoke from Canada.

The alert started at noon Monday and runs through 3 p.m. Tuesday. Among the cities included are Bemidji, International Falls, Hibbing, Ely and Duluth.

The alert is an orange level, meaning the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

MPCA officials add the smoke could move over Lake Superior and cycle inward due to the lake breeze in cities along the shore like Duluth, Two Harbors and Silver Bay.

The smoke is expected to move out Tuesday afternoon.