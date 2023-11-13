ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd to perform at Treasure Island

Two major rock bands will be performing in Minnesota next year.

ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd have added a stop on The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour at Treasure Island Resort and Casino.

The show will be held at the Treasure Island Amphitheater stage on Friday, Aug. 30, and will feature The Outlaws as their special guests.

CLICK HERE for tickets, which go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday.

