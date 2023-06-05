Zumbrota police searching for missing teen

Zumbrota police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old who hasn’t been seen since last week.

According to police, 15-year-old Kyel White was last seen leaving his home around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 1.

White is described as being about six feet tall, is 135 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where White may be, you’re asked to call the Goodhue County Dispatch Center and ask to speak to an officer with the Zumbrota Police Department. The Dispatch Center can be reached at 651-385-3155.