Zumbrota police officer extinguishes fire at a home Sunday night

Zumbrota police sergeant extinguishes fire

A Zumbrota police sergeant is being credited for putting a fire out at a home Sunday night.

The event was captured on his body camera and later posted to the police department’s Facebook account.

Police say it happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 300 block of 4th Street East after a Good Samaritan reported seeing the fire.

The video shows the sergeant spraying the fire with a fire extinguisher to put it out.

Police say the family and their dog had all evacuated the home.

The fire department arrived at the scene shortly after to make sure the fire was completely extinguished.

The home was able to be reoccupied later that night, and no injuries were reported.