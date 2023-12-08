Zumbro Cafe closing at the end of December

Zumbro Cafe in Minneapolis is closing at the end of the year.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the cafe announced the closure of the 30-year-old establishment at the end of the month. The Linden Hills cafe got its start around the corner from its current location as a 12-seat deli.

In the post, the cafe said, “We have so loved being a part of this Linden Hills and south Minneapolis community (and beyond…), and have served more breakfasts, brunches and lunches than we can count! So many of you have asked what the future holds for the Zumbro, and at this point all we can say is that we do not see this as an ending, but more of a transition into something new and exciting for us all.”

The cafe thanked its customers for their support and told cafe-goers to stand by for an announcement regarding their next chapter.