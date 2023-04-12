YWCA St. Paul announces the retirement of CEO

The YWCA St. Paul announced the retirement of their CEO today.

Gaye Adams Massey has served as CEO for eight years, according to a press release. She will officially leave the organization in July.

YWCA is a nonprofit organization focused on eliminating racism and empowering women.

During her tenure with the organization, Adams Massey expanded its programming, increased its impact in the community and strengthened partnerships with local organizations and businesses.

“I am incredibly proud of all that we have accomplished together at YWCA St. Paul,” said Adams Massey in a statement. “It has been an honor to lead such a dedicated and talented team, and I know that the organization will continue to thrive in the years ahead.”

Adams Massey’s time as CEO provided services and resources to thousands of people in the St. Paul area, including supportive housing, employment training, youth programming and advocacy for racial and gender equity.

Under Adams Massey, the organization has been recognized with multiple awards, including the Minnesota Council of Nonprofits Anti-Racism Initiative Award.

“We are deeply grateful for Gaye’s leadership and vision over the years,” YWCA St. Paul Board Chair Angela Burns Finney said. “She has been a tireless advocate for racial and gender equity, and her dedication to our mission has been an inspiration to all who have worked with her. On behalf of the YWCA St. Paul community, I want to thank Gaye for her dedication and compassionate leadership. She poured her heart into the mission and work, and we are proud of the legacy she is leaving for the organization.”

According to the organization, kpCompanies has been hired to search for the next CEO, with the successor expected to be hired before Adams Massey leaves.