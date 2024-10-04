Your help is needed by Minneapolis police to find missing vulnerable adult

A vulnerable adult in Minneapolis has gone missing, prompting police to ask for the public’s help in locating him.

John A. Griffin was last seen at his residence on the 3200 block of Thomas Avenue North at 9:45 a.m. Thursday.

Griffin is described as 5’10”, weighing 180 pounds, has brown eyes, is bald and has tattoos on his neck, arms and hands.

At the time of his disappearance, Griffin was wearing black pajama pants.

Anyone who sees Griffin is encouraged to call 911 immediately. Tips on his whereabouts can also be provided through policetips@minneapolismn.gov or leave a voicemail at 612-673-5845.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or giving a tip electronically by CLICKING HERE.