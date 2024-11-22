You don’t have to ‘Guess’ the date of her tour stop. Charli XCX announces Minneapolis concert in 2025.

Grab your green outfits. Pop singer Charli XCX is bringing her “BRAT” tour to Minneapolis in 2025.

On Friday, she announced tour dates in four U.S. cities on social media. She also added tour stops in Austin, Brooklyn, and Rosemont, which is in a northern suburb of Chicago.

Rumors started swirling about a possible concert in Minneapolis a day prior after images in each of the newly announced city stops started circulating on online Thursday. In each place, the city name in her signature ‘brat’ styling of pixelated black font on a neon green background was spotted. In Minneapolis, it was on a digital banner on Target Center.

The UK artist is scheduled to perform at the Target Center on April 26 for the “BRAT 2025 ARENA TOUR.” Tickets are set to go on presale on Nov. 26 at 10 a.m., but fans must sign up for presale by 9 a.m. on Nov. 25, the day prior.

Charli XCX has been on tour with Australian pop singer Troye Sivan in 2024. It’s unclear if he will be touring with her again in 2025. No opening acts were announced with the tour dates either.

BRAT 2025 ARENA TOUR LFG! sign up for presale access by monday at 10am et at https://t.co/x35ccUvlvL see you sooooonnnnn angels 😉 pic.twitter.com/gkhiuCSAT3 — Charli (@charli_xcx) November 22, 2024

Charli XCX’s sixth studio album “BRAT” topped the charts this summer, with the phrase “brat summer” gaining global popularity and Collins Dictionary’s declaring “brat” the word of the year.

When she tweeted that democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris was brat, many people started wondering what that term meant. She explained in a TikTok saying in part, “You’re just like that girl who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things sometimes.”

The “BRAT” album builds from the foundation of Charli XCX’s previous work with its brash, bombastic synth-pop — but returns to her U.K. rave roots. Single “360” is the intersection of both, an ode to the internet’s outsider It-girls — a quality mirrored in the paparazzi-pop and Y2K bravado of “Von Dutch” and the hyper-referentiality of “Club Classics.”

Charli XCX is also known for her contribution to the blockbuster “Barbie” soundtrack, her feature on Iggy Azalea’s once-inescapable “Fancy,” and ditto for Icona Pop’s 2012 hit “I Love It,” which she also co-wrote.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.