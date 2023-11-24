YMCA begins annual Christmas tree sale Friday

Anyone who wants a fresh tree for the Christmas season will have an opportunity to buy one and support the YMCA of the North starting Friday.

This is the 76th year of the fundraiser, which will help children participate in Y programs and camps. The YMCA says they will accept cash, checks and most credit cards, and will also have workers available to help load the tree in your vehicle. CLICK HERE for additional information about the sale.

The nonprofit will have trees available in the following lots:

Blaisdell YMCA in Minneapolis

Midway YMCA in St. Paul

Southdale YMCA in Edina

In Minneapolis, trees will be available Friday until they are sold out. The lot will be open for tree sales from 4;30-8 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. on weekends.

Meanwhile in St. Paul, Friday’s hours will be from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., while on Saturdays and Sundays, trees will be available from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Next week, the lot will be open on Thursdays and Fridays from 4-7 p.m.

The lot in Edina will be open this weekend from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday. It will also be open during those same hours on Saturday, Dec. 2 and Sunday, Dec. 3.