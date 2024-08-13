Yacht Club Festival announced 2025 dates

Almost a month after a successful event, the Minnesota Yacht Club has announced it will return for 2025.

After almost not having a festival in July, the Minnesota Yacht Clubs Festival already has a date for 2025 — July 18-20.

The festival’s inaugural date was 2024, which tens of thousands of people attended, many from across the Midwest. It featured large musical acts like The Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Offspring, Gwen Stefani and more.

According to the city of St. Paul, hotels in downtown St. Paul were booked solid during the festival, and bars and restaurants were busy, marking the event as a large success.

Tickets aren’t being sold for the event at this time, and no details have been shared about the lineup plans for 2025.

Updates for the festival can be found here.