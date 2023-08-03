Xcel tells hybrid employees to work majority of days in office

Xcel Energy employees who work a hybrid schedule will have to report to the office three days a week minimum starting in mid-September, the utility company announced Thursday.

Under the new policy, all employees who currently work at least one day in the office will be expected to commute every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. They will retain the option to work remotely on Mondays and Fridays, Xcel spokesperson Kevin Coss said.

“We are asking our other employees, who have been able to work a hybrid schedule, to increase their at-worksite time to spur new opportunities for collaboration and innovation that will drive forward our work leading the clean energy transition and continue to bring our customers and communities safe, reliable and affordable energy,” Coss said.

The move will affect roughly 5,500 workers across the country and 2,000 in Minnesota, Coss said. Employees were given eight weeks’ notice before the change takes effect.