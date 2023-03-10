Xcel Energy Center issues traffic warning, advises drivers to use alternative routes Saturday

The Xcel Energy Center is advising people to use alternate routes to go to downtown St. Paul on Saturday to avoid traffic delays.

The Saint Paul RiverCentre, Roy Wilkins Auditorium and the Xcel Energy Center are all hosting events Saturday night that may cause traffic congestion downtown.

In addition to those events, the streets surrounding Rice Park will be closed Friday, March 10 – Sunday, March 12. Street closures include Washington Street from 5th Street to Kellogg Boulevard as well as 4th Street from Market to Washington streets.

The MSHSL Boys State Hockey Tournament is being held at the Xcel Energy Center, and the Saint Paul RiverCentre is hosting an affiliated Let’s Play Hockey Expo. Meanwhile, the Roy Wilkins Auditorium is hosting the Minnesota Roller Derby.

The Xcel Energy Center is recommending event goers park in a downtown ramp or lot, and to carpool if possible. CLICK HERE for more information on St. Paul parking.

View the latest traffic reports by visiting MnDOT’s website.