Wright County authorities searching for missing 16-year-old

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension states that Derek Kawika Sachs left his home on the 9000 block of Ingram Avenue Northwest in Corrina Township near Annandale around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

His family has not had any contact with him since then and authorities add that he did not take his phone or other items with him.

Sachs is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black camouflage pants and a black shirt.

Officials are asking the public to check any buildings in the area and call the Wright County Sheriff’s Office at 763-682-1162 with any information.