Workers at multiple Twin Cities Starbucks locations to protest Thursday

Starbucks workers across the country are expected to walk off the job Thursday in protest of staffing, scheduling and mobile ordering – and at least three locations in the Twin Cities are among those whose workers are speaking out.

The protest comes on Starbucks’ Red Cup Day, one of the company’s busiest days of the year.

Locations included in the strike are the stores on the 3700 block of Silver Lake Road in St. Anthony, 300 block of Snelling Avenue in St. Paul as well as the one located on the 4700 block of Cedar Avenue in Minneapolis.

Baristas say promotion days such as Red Cup Day prompt droves of customers to stores, but they say there’s no additional staffing to help with the influx in orders.

According to baristas, lines on those days – including Thursday’s Red Cup Day – will be out the door and drink orders will pile up.

In a handful of unfair labor practice charges filed with the National Labor Relations Board, workers say Starbucks is refusing to bargain around promo days. With workers demanding the company to turn off mobile ordering on all future promo days to help lighten the workload, now, at least 363 Starbucks stores in 41 states have voted to unionize since 2021.

However, the company has said it opposes the unionization effort and has yet to reach a labor agreement with any of the stores that have unionized, saying the union isn’t scheduling bargaining sessions.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to Starbucks for comment and will update this article when – or if – they respond. The company previously said that it remains “committed to working with all partners, side-by-side, to elevate the everyday, and we hope that Workers United’s priorities will shift to include the shared success of our partners and negotiating contracts for those they represent.”