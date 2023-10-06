Worker killed in warehouse accident at Seneca in Montgomery

A person died Thursday after an accident at a Seneca Foods warehouse in Le Sueur County.

It happened at around 3:30 a.m. in Montgomery, about 40 miles south of the Twin Cities.

Montgomery Police Chief Nathan Hintz says authorities responded to reports that a Seneca employee was trapped by falling items inside a warehouse. The employee later died.

Police are still investigating and haven’t yet publicly identified the employee, according to a news release from the department.

A Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry spokesperson confirmed that the state’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) compliance team is investigating the incident but added that no other information is available and there isn’t any timeframe for how long the investigation might take.