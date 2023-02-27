Worker dies after fall at construction site in Edina

A worker died after falling at a construction site in Edina last week, officials have confirmed.

A case report from the Edina Police Department states that a man fell from the fourth story of a building at 4911 West 77th Street. Police were dispatched to the location just after 11 a.m.

That address is the site of a development for a future hotel.

The report names Robert Alcure, of St. Paul, as the subject of the death investigation. He died at a hospital.

The following statement was shared by RTL Construction Vice President Shawn Larson: