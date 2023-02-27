Worker dies after fall at construction site in Edina
A worker died after falling at a construction site in Edina last week, officials have confirmed.
A case report from the Edina Police Department states that a man fell from the fourth story of a building at 4911 West 77th Street. Police were dispatched to the location just after 11 a.m.
That address is the site of a development for a future hotel.
The report names Robert Alcure, of St. Paul, as the subject of the death investigation. He died at a hospital.
The following statement was shared by RTL Construction Vice President Shawn Larson:
“What happened last Tuesday was a terrible, terrible tragedy. Our team is a close group, and unfortunately last week we lost a part of our family. It’s been an extremely difficult week for all of us.
“I know there are lots of questions. Most we’re still looking for answers on ourselves. I can share that our employee fell, 911 was called immediately and he later passed away at the hospital. We are cooperating fully with proper authorities and have nothing more to share regarding the specifics at this time.
“Our work is often done in what can be dangerous environments. Our team members are all well trained by their respective unions, as well as our company to work around these dangers. Last week those dangers became much too real for all of us.
“We would like to thank all of those who have reached out offering support & condolences. Our focus today is on the well-being of Roberts family, and all of those who knew and loved him. Thanks to our friends and brothers at the carpenters union we have grief counselors on site today and are providing them as needed moving forward to all of our employees who are struggling with the loss of their brother.
“We’re all praying hard for Robert’s family and we will miss him greatly.”