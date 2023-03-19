Woodbury police arrest 4 armed carjacking suspects

Woodbury police arrested four suspects Saturday evening for a string of carjackings around the metro. Of those arrested, three were adults and one was a juvenile.

Officers located a stolen vehicle around 5 p.m. on the 9100 block of Hudson Road, police said in a news release. The four people in the vehicle were suspected of multiple armed carjackings in the metro and an ammo theft in Woodbury.

Officers arrested three people at the vehicle, while one ran away. According to police, a pistol and assault rifle were located inside the vehicle. After a prolonged search and a tip from a citizen, officers found and arrested the fourth suspect on Jade Trail in Lake Elmo. Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Oakdale Police and State Patrol assisted in the search, according to officials.

The four suspects will be booked at Washington County Jail.

Police say there is no danger to the public and there are no other suspects at large.

The investigation is still active.