Woodbury mother found guilty in death of 5-year-old daughter

A Woodbury mother has been found guilty of second-degree murder and second-degree assault in connection with the death of her 5-year-old daughter, according to court records.

Sadiyo Mohamed, 34, was found guilty on Thursday and the second phase of her trial began on Monday.

As previously reported, Woodbury police found Mohamed’s daughter lying in the street on May 26, 2021. A puddle of blood was coming from her head and there were minor cuts and abrasions on her face.

The girl was brought to the hospital with a skull fracture, brain bleed, a lacerated liver and broken ribs. She later died at the hospital.

A 6-year-old boy was also found at the scene with a severely bruised arm and a large contusion on his forehead.

According to court documents, Mohamed told police during an interview that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder but hadn’t taken her medication in a few months.

She told police she’d been paranoid and hallucinating for a few days and believed her kids were playing games on her. She added that she “wasn’t sure if her kids were the devil or a demon, which made her question if she should hurt them or not.”

Court documents add that she had been hospitalized in the past for mental health reasons.