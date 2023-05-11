UPDATE: Missing Woodbury man found safe

UPDATE: Woodbury police canceled the missing person alert for Daniel Mastel after he was found safe in Hugo. Authorities are thanking everyone who helped find him.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woodbury police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has been missing since Wednesday evening.

Daniel Mastel, 71, left his home sometime between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on a blue 10-speed bike, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

Below are images of Mastel shared by the BCA.

Mastel is known to ride to Oakdale, St. Paul, Maplewood and Battle Creek Park, the alert said.

He is described as a six-foot-tall Caucasian man with grey hair, hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt, green shorts, dark socks and brown shoes.

MISSING PERSON ALERT: Woodbury PD is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Daniel Mastel, 71, 6', 185 lbs., grey hair, hazel eyes, dark shirt, green shorts, tattoos on his arms. Mastel suffers from dementia. pic.twitter.com/NI5cEsBAo4 — Minnesota BCA (@MnDPS_BCA) May 11, 2023

Mastel also reportedly has tattoos on his arms of “a sailor girl, a heart with Mom and Dark Side of the Moon” the alert states.

The missing person alert also states he does not have his phone or wallet on him.

Anyone who has seen Mastel or knows anything about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Woodbury Police Department at 651-439-9381.