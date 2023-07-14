Woodbury business owner charged with 13 felony tax crimes

A Woodbury business owner was recently charged with multiple felony tax crimes, according to the Minnesota Department of Revenue (MN.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office has charged William Joseph Zywiec with eight felony counts of filing false or fraudulent sales tax returns, four felony counts of failing to file sales tax returns, and one felony count of failing to pay sales tax.

Zywiec has two businesses in Cottage Grove that the charges are related to, the press release says. He is the owner of Zywiec Garden and Landscape Center and the operator of the Haunting Experience.

Authorities allege that between March of 2019 and March 2022, Zywiec filed sales tax returns he knew were false or didn’t file tax returns.

Investigators looked at Zywiec’s point-of-sales records for both businesses and say they found times when sales tax was not collected or underreported.

Zywiec allegedly owes over $215,000 in taxes, penalties, and interest, officials say.

Each of the tax-related felony charges carries a maximum of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

There is a 24-hour tip line for anyone who suspects that a person or business is violating Minnesota tax laws. Local callers may dial 651-297-5195 or call toll-free by dialing 1-800-657-3500.