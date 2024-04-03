Wood Lake Nature Center in Richfield gets $3M to support new building

A popular nature center in the south metro is getting a big boost in funding.

The Wood Lake Nature Center in Richfield received a $3 million Community Project Funding grant on Tuesday. Congresswoman Ilhan Omar was on hand to present the check.

The money will help support the effort to design a new nature center building.

“The new building will be more efficient, it will be more accessible for all visitors and it will be more comfortable,” said Paul Smithson, who manages the 150-acre nature preserve along Interstate 35W.

Richfield is asking for the public’s input on the design through an online survey.