Wood Lake fire in BWCA is 25 percent contained

The Wood Lake wildfire continues to burn in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. The Superior National Forest provided an update on Monday. Officials say the fire has burned 27 acres and is 25% contained.

According to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS sister-station WDIO, the fire was reported on September 10 and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Forest Service says that it might be human-caused. Superior NF law enforcement is asking for any information regarding the fire. Contact the Superior NF Tipline at SM.FS.SUP-tipline@usda.gov.

The area received very little precipitation overnight Sunday. The Forest Service says there was minimal fire activity on Monday.

The Superior National Forest will be adjusting the Emergency Closure Order #09-09-24-07 for the public’s health and safety due to the Wood Lake fire within the vicinity of recreation areas. Beginning at 12:01 am Tuesday, September 17, 2024, the Wind Lake travel corridor lakes and portages will be lifted off the closure.

An updated Exhibit A-List of Closed Areas and Exhibit B-Closure map will be released for the closure adjustments. For the safety of firefighting resources, no drones are allowed near the fire area and are illegal in federally designated wilderness areas.

Update: Sunday, September 15, 2024

Firefighters made progress Saturday with the higher humidity levels and are continuing to reinforce the fire’s containment line. They are continuing to suppress the fire, strengthen the holding lines with low intensity burning and using natural features.

The National Preparedness Level remains at a 5.

According to the Sunday’s report, “A Suppression Module of firefighters from Connecticut have arrived to assist with the fire. Resources will continue to scout for the best containment lines while strengthening existing lines on the west side and hold eastern lines. Using minimum impact strategies and tactics. Additionally, firefighters continue to analyze contingency planning around the Moose Lake area, planning that wider perimeter area around the fire.“

Overnight Friday and Saturday crews continued to work to strengthen holding lines. The Forest Service says fire activity included group tree torching. Aircraft are working the fire to prevent more intense crown and running fire behavior, according to the update.

The report says firefighters continue to analyze contingency planning around the Moose Lake area, planning that wider perimeter area around the fire.