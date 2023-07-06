Woman’s body recovered from Mississippi River in St. Paul

A woman’s death is under investigation after her body was found floating in the Mississippi River in St. Paul Thursday afternoon.

Ramsey County deputies from the department’s water patrol unit say they, along with St. Paul police officers and firefighters, responded to an area near Warner Road and Jackson Street in St. Paul at around 12:15 p.m. after getting reports about a body in the river.

Deputies then recovered the body of a 37-year-old woman from St. Paul.

Authorities say they will provide an update Friday after an autopsy is complete and investigators have more information.