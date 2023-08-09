Woman’s body found inside St. Louis Park apartment, 2 arrested

Police say they arrested a man and a woman at a St. Louis Park apartment Tuesday after a woman was found dead at the building.

St. Louis Park police said they responded around 2:45 p.m. to an apartment on the 2700 block of Rhoad Island Avenue South for a report of a dead woman inside a unit. Officers didn’t find a body inside the unit the woman was reported to be in.

Officials say after further investigation, officers returned just before 4:20 p.m. and entered a different unit. That’s when they found the woman’s body.

A man and a woman, described by police as “acquaintances of the victim”, were arrested. The woman is being held on a charge of interference with a dead body, while the man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and interference with a dead body.

The cause of the woman’s death is still being investigated.

Police say there is no known public threat associated with the case, and anyone with information on it is asked to call 952-924-2618.